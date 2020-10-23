Topeka Partnership to hold a ‘reverse parade’ for Miracle on Kansas Ave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Miracle on Kansas Ave parade will go on this year, but it will look a lot different due to COVID-19.

According to the Topeka Partnership, this year’s parade will be a “reverse parade.”

“Floats would line either side of the street while those who would be the viewing crowd would now drive through the parade to take in the festive décor of the floats,” said Stephanie Wilhelm, director of events for the partnership.

Also, the parade will be moved off Kansas Ave to be positioned around the capitol.

“Although this wouldn’t be in the ‘on Kansas Ave’ theme, the wider streets and less center islands would be logistically beneficial for this format,” said Wilhelm.

They would also eliminate the announcement stage like in years past.

