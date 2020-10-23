Advertisement

SNCO Sheriff’s Office conducts domestic violence operation

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a domestic violence operation on Oct. 21 and 22.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with its Fugitive Warrants Unit, Process Unit and Operations Division conducted an operation that served warrants for domestic cases.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation coincided with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It said deputies attempted the service of warrants for domestic-related cases, civil court documents and Protection from Abuse orders.

The Sheriff’s Office said the operation resulted in the following:

  • 66 warrant attempts
  • 22 warrant arrests
  • 30 total warrants served (19 for domestic-related charges)
  • 14 civil documents served
  • 2 PFA orders served

Sheriff Brian C. Hill said he appreciates the coordination of several divisions within his office in conducting the operation.

