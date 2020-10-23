Shawnee County Adult Detention Center reports inmate death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate at the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center died by apparent suicide Friday morning, the Department of Corrections says.

At about 11 am, officers found 42-year-old Wendy Deever in distress due to self-injury. Lifesaving techniques were initiated until emergency medical services arrived to transport her to a local hospital, where she was ultimately declared deceased.

Deever was booked into the Detention Center in February of 2020 on charges of Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Shawnee County Department of Corrections will conduct investigations into the incident.

