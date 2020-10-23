Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office holding open interviews

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and Topeka Police Department say they won't pull people over just because they are traveling in their vehicles during a stay-at-home order, which starts at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and continues until April 26.
Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and Topeka Police Department say they won't pull people over just because they are traveling in their vehicles during a stay-at-home order, which starts at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and continues until April 26.(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department is holding open interviews for communications specialists and 911 dispatchers.

The interviews are on October 23 from 4 pm to 8 pm and October 24 from 9 am to 2 pm at the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 320 S. Kansas Ave.

Pay starts at $15.97 per hour with health, vision, dental and retirement benefits. Overtime is available, as are paid holidays, vacation and sick leave.

Anyone is welcome to interview; all you need is a photo ID and an updated resume with three references. For more information, you can email Melanie.Hasselman@snco.us.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

Local

KHP to implement SAFE seat belt enforcement initiative

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli and Deneysha Richard
You may notice an increased presence of officers around elementary and middle schools next week.

News

Topeka Partnership to hold a ‘reverse parade’ for Miracle on Kansas Ave

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miracle on Kansas Ave parade will go on this year, but it will look a lot different due to COVID-19.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Chilly today through Sunday, bitterly cold early next week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Highs about 40° colder today compared to yesterday

Latest News

Local

Marshall, Bollier meet in KWCH forum

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ralph Hipp
Marshall, Bollier meet in KWCH Candidate Forum

News

Marshall, Bollier meet in KWCH forum

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Auburn woman shares story of scam that claimed her Amazon account was hacked

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Public forum for Shawnee County Commissioner 2nd District seat

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
At the county level, Democratic Incumbent Kevin cook and Republican challenger John Kabus took questions from the public this evening as they vie for votes in the County Commissioners Second District Race.

News

Shawnee County Commissioners 2nd District Public Forum

Updated: 13 hours ago
Shawnee County Commissioners 2nd District Public Forum in HiCrest.

Local

Grand reopening at Westloop Dillons in MHK

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
After months of hard work, Westloop Dillons in Manhattan is celebrating the grand reopening of their remodel this week.