Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office holding open interviews

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department is holding open interviews for communications specialists and 911 dispatchers.

The interviews are on October 23 from 4 pm to 8 pm and October 24 from 9 am to 2 pm at the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 320 S. Kansas Ave.

Pay starts at $15.97 per hour with health, vision, dental and retirement benefits. Overtime is available, as are paid holidays, vacation and sick leave.

Anyone is welcome to interview; all you need is a photo ID and an updated resume with three references. For more information, you can email Melanie.Hasselman@snco.us.

