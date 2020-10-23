Riverfront Advisory anxious to develop plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Riverfront Advisory says it’s anxious to start turning plans into action.

The group held a strategic planning session Friday morning at Great Overland Station. They’ve developed a new mission statement and principles, plus designated five committees to focus on action items like activating the river, finance opportunities and management.

“We’re ready to move forward,” RAC Chair Greg Schwerdt said. “We want action, we don’t want another plan that’s gonna sit on the shelf. We are going to take concrete measures of moving forward.”

Schwerdt says his goal is to have plans and initiatives ready by the end of the year.

