Recently turned 100-year-old man dies

A local family refused to let the COVID pandemic get in the way of celebrating a special birthday.
A local family refused to let the COVID pandemic get in the way of celebrating a special birthday.(wibw)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recently-turned 100 year-old Topeka man has passed away.

The family of Franklin Crawshaw informed 13 NEWS of his passing Wednesday.

13 NEWS covered Franklin’s 100th birthday celebration a few weeks ago. His family gathered outside of his home at Plaza West Care Center.

Franklin also received a certificate from the Kansas Department of Aging for his century of life.

