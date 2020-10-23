Recently turned 100-year-old man dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recently-turned 100 year-old Topeka man has passed away.

The family of Franklin Crawshaw informed 13 NEWS of his passing Wednesday.

13 NEWS covered Franklin’s 100th birthday celebration a few weeks ago. His family gathered outside of his home at Plaza West Care Center.

Franklin also received a certificate from the Kansas Department of Aging for his century of life.

