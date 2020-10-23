Advertisement

Political expert says Boillier, Marshall race could be “closest U.S. Senate race Kansas has seen”

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) & Barbara Bollier (D-Kansas)
By Isaac French
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A poll conducted by the New York Times shows democratic nominee Barbara Bollier trailing republican Roger Marshall by just 4%.

“It’s probably going to be one of the more closer and competitive races we’ve seen in Kansas in quite some time.”

The study was conducted before Thursday night’s debate between the two candidates in Wichita but KU political science professor, Patrick Miller says debates aren’t usually a deciding factor for voters.

“There’s always going to be some exception that we can point to where some candidate does exceptionally well or exceptionally badly and we think it would move polling. In reality all debates, whether it’s a presidential debate or a senate debate, it’s coming very late right now and a lot of voters have already cast their ballot and their not a lot of evidence from polling that suggest debates don’t matter that much.”

The poll shows six percent of voters remain undecided, Miller says, in Kansas, a number of them typically vote republican.

“Among voters who are undecided in the senate race they do lean towards president trump in the presidential race which says to us if Barbara boiler has a path to winning, which she does but it’s a difficult one, she needs to get some of those trump supporters to get the ticket for her.”

Kansas has not elected a democrat into the u.s. senate since 1932 and miller says Bollier might have shot of changing that

“The key voter is that person who is probably going to vote for president Donald trump at the president race because that is their party and do enough of those voters find something in Barbara Bollier that attracts them to her whether it’s her personality her biography or an issue that she’s talking about if yes, then she might be able to have a shot.”

