October special! Donor offsets Helping Hands adoption fees

TOPEKA, Kan. (EYE on NE Kansas) - Adoption fees through the month of October are 50 percent off at Helping Hands Humane Society. It’s thanks to the support of the ASPCA and Briggs Subaru.

Emi Griess and a couple cute cats visited with 13′s Melissa Brunner about the details - and the upcoming Tails on the Trail virtual 5K - on Eye on Northeast Kansas.

