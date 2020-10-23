Advertisement

New delivery-only restaurant concept launching in Topeka
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant concept is launching soon in Topeka!

It will be strictly delivery and consists of small menus with a variety of food.

The first to launch in the Capital City is called ‘Ghost Peppers.' They deliver fresh-cooked fajitas and Mexican sides dishes.

Pedro Concepcion, creator of Ghost Peppers, said the idea was inspired by the pandemic, to help local restaurants retain workers and give the community more food options.

“Right now what local restaurants are starting to do here in Topeka is they still want to keep their staff, so they’re now creating more options for them," he continued saying, "So, that way hours won’t get cut, people still remain at their full-time jobs. It’s a win-win because we create more options, Topeka has more food and people have jobs.”

Ghost Peppers will launch November 2nd with several more concepts coming soon.

