Manhattan Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook has tested positive for COVID-19.

Estabrook notified City Administration Thursday. He told them he began experiencing symptoms October 17, and was tested Tuesday. He has remained isolated at home since Saturday, participating in this week’s City Commission meeting virtually.

“The exposure likely occurred between October 10 and 17 and is due to community spread. I have not had any close contact with a positive patient, and have not had close contact with any other Commissioners” Estabrook said. “I encourage everyone in the community to continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families safe. Keep your distance, wash your hands, wear your mask, and above all else, please stay home if you are sick.”

The City of Manhattan recommends anyone who came in contact with Estabrook since October 15 to quarantine themselves for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

“My daughters are at their mom’s house and are quarantining there. They did not attend school this week because I was showing symptoms,” said Commissioner Estabrook. “My wife is experiencing some mild symptoms and is in isolation at home with me.”

