Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force to address community mental health during winter months

Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)
By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force met remotely Thursday afternoon to discuss how to continue to support the community members in the Manhattan area during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Discussion included the newly released information from the State of Kansas regarding evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also discussed during the meeting was how to help local small businesses who are continuing to struggle, even months after the stay at home order was removed.

Other concerns addressed in the meeting included mental health of the community going into the colder months.

“I think it really is important for us to come up with those practical kinds of ways of engage…. keeping engaged in the community.” Pawnee Mental Health Services, Executive Director, Robbin Cole says.

The Task Force will continue to meet to discuss ideas on how to support the Manhattan Area, along with finding ways to put solutions into action within the community.

