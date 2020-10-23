Advertisement

KHP to implement SAFE seat belt enforcement initiative

(KKCO)
By Marissa Ventrelli and Deneysha Richard
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You may notice an increased presence of officers around elementary and middle schools next week.

It’s all part of the Seat Belts Are For Everyone -- or the SAFE Program. The Kansas Highway Patrol is joining other law enforcement agencies across the state to focus on drivers and passengers in and around elementary and middle schools, making sure everyone buckles up.

“It is our goal to make sure all citizens of Kansas, even the youngest citizens, buckle up in all seating positions.” KHP Col. Herman T. Jones said.

The initiative will go from Oct. 26-30.

