Advertisement

KDHE submits vaccine distribution plan to CDC

(KWCH)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials have sent a plan for possible COVID-19 vaccine distribution to the CDC.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment submitted a 45-page plan involving three possible steps dependent on how many doses Kansas would get.

The CDC will review the plan and make recommendations that KDHE will add to the plan if needed. The plan will not be considered a draft at that point, but could still be morphed as needed.

KDHE says they are planning for an increased workload and will hire contract staff to help out when vaccines arrive, which they say could be as early as next month.

“We are planning for vaccine availability as early as November but do not have an exact date on when vaccines will be available,” Kristi Zears, KDHE Director of Communications, said.

The president has publicly pointed to October or November as a possible timetable for vaccines to be ready. Though, several federal officials have discussed early 2021 targets for vaccines to be widely available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public Forum for Shawnee County Commissioner 2nd District seat

Updated: moments ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
At the county level, Democratic Incumbent Kevin cook and Republican challenger John Kabus took questions from the public this evening as they vie for votes in the County Commissioners Second District Race.

News

Shawnee County Commissioners 2nd District Public Forum

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Shawnee County Commissioners 2nd District Public Forum in HiCrest.

Local

Grand reopening at Westloop Dillons in MHK

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
After months of hard work, Westloop Dillons in Manhattan is celebrating the grand reopening of their remodel this week.

Local

Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force to address community mental health during winter months

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
The Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force met remotely Thursday afternoon to discuss how to continue to support the community members in the Manhattan area during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

News

13 News at 10pm

Updated: 33 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

Latest News

News

Work coming along on Santa Fe Park mural

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Work is almost complete on a mural in Santa Fe Park.

News

Recently turned 100-year-old man dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The family of Franklin Crawshaw informed 13 NEWS of his passing Wednesday.

News

Topeka Public Schools reports 0.1% COVID positivity rate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Topeka Public Schools reports a 0.1 percent COVID-19 positivity rate across the district.

News

Manhattan Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Manhattan City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Data shows enthusiasm for early voting in Shawnee Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Numbers out of the Shawnee Co. Election Office show there’s enthusiasm for early voting.