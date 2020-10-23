KDHE submits vaccine distribution plan to CDC

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials have sent a plan for possible COVID-19 vaccine distribution to the CDC.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment submitted a 45-page plan involving three possible steps dependent on how many doses Kansas would get.

The CDC will review the plan and make recommendations that KDHE will add to the plan if needed. The plan will not be considered a draft at that point, but could still be morphed as needed.

KDHE says they are planning for an increased workload and will hire contract staff to help out when vaccines arrive, which they say could be as early as next month.

“We are planning for vaccine availability as early as November but do not have an exact date on when vaccines will be available,” Kristi Zears, KDHE Director of Communications, said.

The president has publicly pointed to October or November as a possible timetable for vaccines to be ready. Though, several federal officials have discussed early 2021 targets for vaccines to be widely available.

