Kansas Supreme Court upholds convictions in three cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld a handful of convictions in criminal cases.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 117,131: State of Kansas v. Cecil Meggerson, on direct appeal, it affirmed Meggerson’s several criminal convictions in Wyandotte County District Court, including the attempted capital murder of Deputy Scott Wood.

The Court said in an opinion written by Justice Caleb Stegall, the court held the State presented enough evidence to convict Meggerson of attempted capital murder and Meggerson waved his other sufficiency claims due to failure to argue them.

Additional, the Court said it waived Meggerson’s claim a search warrant was defective because he failed to provide necessary documents. It said it also held the district court properly admitted Meggerson’s jail phone calls because the State Court held the district court properly admitted Meggerson’s jail phone calls because the State laid sufficient foundation for the calls.

Next, the Court said it held the district court properly admitted prior crimes evidence about other robberies because the evidence went to identity, raising a reasonable inference Meggerson committed those robberies and the prior crimes evidence was not unduly prejudicial and admissible.

Further, the Court said it held the district court did not abuse its discretion when it admitted two timelines as evidence because the timelines focused on different evidence and were not cumulative. It said finding no trial errors, the cumulative error doctrine did not apply.

According to the Court, in Appeal No. 119,871: State of Kansas v. Alex Dee Davis, it upheld Davis' Sedgwick Co. convictions and sentence for multiple crimes, including first-degree felony murder.

The Court said Davis killed another driver in 2016 while fleeing from a pursuing officer after committing multiple residential break-ins and stealing a car. It said in his appeal, Daivs argued he was not attempting to evade capture for a felony, as would have been required to prove one of the felonies necessary to support the murder conviction, since the officer was not aware of the break-ins or theft.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice Dan Biles, the Court said it ruled the crime turns on the defendant’s reason for not wanting to be captured, not the officer’s reason for the pursuit. It said it also rejected several claims that error affected Davis' trial or sentence.

The Court said in Appeal No. 120,350: State of Kansas v. Charles D. Bowser, on direct appeal, it affirmed Boser’s several criminal convictions in Wyandotte Co. District Court, including the attempted capital murder of Deputy Scott Wood.

The Court said in an opinion written by Justice Caleb Stegall, it held the district court did not abandon its neutrality by emphasizing the potential benefits of a plea offer and no error occurred.

Further, The Court said it held the State erred when it said Boser’s vehicle “was seen at the robberies” but the error was harmless in light of the State’s presented evidence. It said it held other prosecutorial claims were supported by evidence and not err.

Additionally, the Court said it held the district court did not abuse its discretion when answering an ambiguous jury question because the district court’s answer followed one of the two reasonable interpretations and did not invade the province of the jury. It said finding only a single error that was harmless, the cumulative doctrine did not apply.

