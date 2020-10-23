Advertisement

Kansas sees 99.9% completion rate for 2020 Census

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the end of data collection nears of the 2020 Census, Kansas sees a 99.9% completion rate.

The U.S. Census Bureau says it conducted an operational briefing with senior leaders to discuss details of the decade count. It said the background materials for the meeting and more can be found here.

The Bureau also said total response rates are available for states, as well as self-response rates. It said self-response rate information does not show how many housing units may have been counted in an area.

According to the Bureau, the nonresponse follow-up completion rates show the completion of each area of the office’s workload, including following up with corresponding households, verifying respondent provided addresses, resolving vacant housing units status and other quality checks on self responses and census taker work. It said the rates do not equal enumeration rates in the area.

The Bureau report shows that Kansas has a 99.9% response rate, a 30.2% nonresponse follow-up rate and a 69.7 self-response rate.

For more information, click here.

