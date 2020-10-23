Kansas reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths since Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 1,774 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 76,230.

The department is also reporting an additional 23 deaths since Wednesday, with the statewide total now at 975.

The percent positive rate is now at a monthly average of 8.1%.

The state is also reporting 78 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.

