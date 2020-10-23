Advertisement

Junior League provides teenage girls with feminine products

Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior League of Topeka donated more than 1,000 “period packs” to three local non-profits Friday.

The organization says one in four teen girls struggle to afford feminine hygiene products, which can prevent them from attending school or holding down jobs. The Women’s Organization presented the packs to the Topeka Rescue Mission, the YWCA and Community Action.

“We’re just so thankful for the members of our community, the individual members and our business partners,” the Junior League’s Kim Sixkiller said. “Without all of them, we wouldn’t be able to provide the impact that we do.”

The donations close out the Junior League’s second annual “Little Black Dress” initiative, a week long advocacy and fundraising campaign.

