HHS to send 125 million cloth masks to schools

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is applauding the HHS on its mask announcement.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the Department of Health and Human Services announced it will be sending 125 million cloth masks to schools to help in the reopening and safe return to classroom instruction. He said the announcement builds on funding, testing and other assistance provided to schools.

“I firmly believe that our students should be in school and sitting in front of a teacher and not a computer screen,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “Forcing students to remain at home puts a strain on families, students, teachers and has already shown to impact learning and cognitive development in our children. We must do all we can to safely return all children to the classroom.”

According to Marshall, masks will be given to schools in both adult and children sizes and will be prioritized for low income, high need districts. He said currently school districts in Kansas are receiving funding assistance through the CARES Act, on-site, rapid testing and waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that allows them to give free meals to all students with additional flexibility in how and where the meals can be served.

