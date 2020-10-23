Grand reopening at Westloop Dillons in MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After months of hard work, Westloop Dillons in Manhattan is celebrating the grand reopening of their remodel this week.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the large group celebration was canceled, although shoppers will still see signs around the store.

The store remained open throughout the remodel, serving customers, both inside the store and through the store’s pick-up and delivery options.

Customers who have not been to the store lately will notice new paint schemes, and new signage boasting the partnership between Dillons stores and Kansas State University.

“It’s inviting. It’s fresh it’s colorful and it’s well-lit and all of those items add up to an experience that our customers are really excited for.” Dillons Stores, Corporate Affairs Manager, Sheila Lowrie says.

Saturday marks the Sunflower Showdown between KU and K-State sponsored by Dillons in Manhattan.

