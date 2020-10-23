Advertisement

Gov. Kelly signs proclamation for National Business Women’s Week

Governor Laura Kelly visited Salon Chemistry and proclaimed National Business Women's Week.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly is observing National Business Women’s Week.

Governor Laura Kelly says she visited woman-owned Salon Chemistry in Wichita and signed a proclamation recognizing National Business Women’s Week.

“Women-owned businesses make meaningful contributions to our economy, our culture, and our communities,” Governor Kelly said. “Kansas' many workingwomen deserve our recognition during National Business Women’s Week, and every week, for their outstanding achievements throughout our state’s history.”

Gov. Kelly said the proclamation details working women make up 75.9 million of the nation’s workforce and almost 57.1% of U.S. workers. She said women-owned businesses account for 36% of all U.S. businesses, generating $2.5 trillion in sales.

According to Gov. Kelly, during her visit, she learned about the salon’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies and commended the owners for keeping customers and employees safe.

“Hair salons and other personal service industry establishments have always embraced diligent sanitation practices, but they have ramped up their efforts during the pandemic – including by requiring all customers to wear masks,” Governor Kelly said. “Because of these efforts, no COVID-19 outbreaks have been associated with one of these businesses. Salon Chemistry and all hair salons and barbershops statewide have proved that by wearing masks, we can protect each other and our economy.”

The proclamation can be read in full here.

