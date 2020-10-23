Friday forecast: Chilly today through Sunday, bitterly cold early next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front last night will bring a change of seasons from summer yesterday to late fall/early winter today. This is just the transition to where it’ll feel like mid to late winter by early next week.

Much needed rain for many spots fell late yesterday afternoon into last night with mainly dry conditions by sunrise. The next chance of precipitation will be Sunday lasting into early next week and because temperatures will be much colder this is looking to bring our first accumulating snow of the season. It’s still too far out to talk about snowfall totals but be prepared to have hazardous road conditions Monday and Tuesday morning.

The main uncertainty in the forecast beyond the snowfall forecast is how much the clouds will clear out today and how much clouds there will be tonight into tomorrow. Right now forecasting decreasing clouds today with mostly clear skies tonight into tomorrow before clouds return with the scattered rain on Sunday. The other uncertainty is Thursday with one model bringing a storm system through with moderate rainfall totals however the other model keeps the area dry so will wait for consistency in the models before putting any rain in the 8 day.

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the 40s. How much sun we get will determine if temperatures warm up between 45-48 or remain in the 43-45 degree range. Bottom line is it’ll be much colder than yesterday and winds remain strong out of the north gusting around 30 mph.

Tonight: FREEZE WARNING. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds gradually diminish to around 5 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds E 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Starting above freezing in the mid 30s with highs getting back in the 40s however with more cloud cover and the chance for scattered showers it may be cooler than Saturday despite the warmer start to the day. IF there’s going to be any winter precipitation it’ll be in the afternoon and only in north-central Kansas with no accumulation expected.

Snowfall accumulation begins Sunday night and could last into Tuesday morning. It gets even colder too with lows in the 20s and highs around the freezing mark on Monday.

A gradual warming trend is expected throughout the week with highs back in the low 50s to end the week however that is still well below average for this time of year.

Taking Action:

Freeze warning tonight: Bring in any plants (covering them up likely won’t do any good) this includes those Halloween pumpkins.

Start preparing for winter weather NOW. An early taste of January like temperatures and accumulating snow will be present to begin the work week.

With snowfall accumulation starting Sunday night at the earliest that means there won’t be any official forecasts when it comes to snowfall totals until Saturday at the earliest. Even then it’s just an initial forecast, know that it will likely change so make sure you keep checking back each day at least twice a day, both in the morning and at night on Sunday and Monday.



