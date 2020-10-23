Five Firefighters in Manhattan test positive for COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department has five firefighters with positive COVID-19 test results.

The Manhattan Fire Department said it was notified that five of its firefighters tested positive for COVID-19. It said the firefighters attended an off-duty event and are believed to have contracted the virus at the event.

“We have worked on contingency plans for a potential outbreak situation since the beginning of the pandemic to ensure uninterrupted fire service for Manhattan,” Fire Chief Scott French said. “We will continue to provide reliable fire and emergency services to our residents as we always have.”

According to MFD, contact tracing is underway to see if other firefighters may have been exposed to the virus.

MFD said it immediately started an investigation to determine the amount of contact they had with other personnel and the public during the course of their workdays. It said those that had close contact with a positive case will be tested and will follow CDC guidelines for return to work.

The Riley County Health Department said it is also conducting contact tracing to determine contacts with the public and will notify those that had close contacts with the positive cases. It said for privacy purposes, no personal information will be released about the firefighters.

“We are hopeful for a quick recovery for everyone affected by this virus, including our firefighters,” French said. “Unfortunately, this shows how quickly the virus can spread in certain situations and that no agency is immune from the impacts.”

MFD said it will not routinely send news releases for future cases among employees, instead, it will record the number of active and positive cases on each Monday report as part of the normally released Daily Response Form.

