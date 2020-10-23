Advertisement

Data shows enthusiasm for early voting in Shawnee Co.

Shawnee County voters go to the election office to advance vote.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Numbers out of the Shawnee Co. Election Office show there’s enthusiasm for early voting.

According to Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell, over five thousand people have already voted early in-person at the Election Office.

1,938 voters cast their ballot Monday, 1,837 Tuesday and 1,851 Wednesday.

Howell said the numbers of voters these days are the second, third and fourth highest amount of voters in a single day.

The record number belongs to the first day of early in-person voting for the 2016 general election.

There are also high return rates for mail ballots.

10,998 mail ballots have been returned to the election office with 5,225 mailed back 1,568 dropped off at the Election Office, 3,880 ballots were dropped off in the county’s drop box and 325 returned to the Election Office’s trailer.

There’s also a record number of registered voters in the county at 116,415.

The previous high was over 113,000.

