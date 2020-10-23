COVID-19 turns Stormont Vail Employee Health upside down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated a variety of changes to the Stormont Vail Health Employee Health department.

Stormont Vail said Employee Health is the department that reviews information on team members that may have been potentially exposed to the virus at work or in the community and then determines the need for contact leave. It said the department also monitors team members who have a positive COVID-19 test. It said they help facilitate return to work for all individuals when it is appropriate and requirements have been met.

Mary Jones, RN, Supervisory, said the pandemic has turned the department upside down and “kind of taken over our world.”

Stormont Vail said the three-person department was primarily tasked with pre-employment and periodic health screenings, employee immunizations and bloodborne pathogen exposure. It said the department soon found itself in the middle of monitoring frontline health care workers in the middle of an emerging pandemic.

According to the health network, initially, to keep up with the demand, the department got support from team members who had a slowdown in their regular work areas. It said soon the team became six, including Jones, three LPNs, one Medical Assistant and a records abstractor.

Stormont Vail said contact leave is determined through contact tracing all employees that have cared for or been in the physical space of patients or coworkers with positive COVID-19 tests. It said infection prevention and department leadership develop and review the list, then provided it to Employee health, which then considers what personal protective equipment the person was wearing, how close they were to the infected person and for how long, and whether an aerosol-generating procedure was performed. Then, it said using the Kansas Department of Health guidelines need for 14-day contact leave is decided.

According to Stormont Vail, with its new requirement for procedural masks for all team members, patients, visitors and volunteers, the need for contact leave should be reduced. It said since the masks are medical-grade, people are either exposed or not depending on whether they are wearing their procedural mask.

“Enhanced PPE for everyone will help with the contact leave levels as long as people wear their masks,” she said. “It is important that team members remember to social distance, especially on lunch breaks.”

Jones said the return to work process is also important. She said all team members returning from a COVID-19 related absence must finish Return to Work Form through their nurse reviewer or designee and summit it to Employee Health. She said if there is a delay in completing that, the team member will be counted in the “contact leave” status on the daily scorecard.

Currently, Stormont vail said it has 58 employees on contact leave, with 26 active positive cases. It said it has six providers on contact leave with five active positive cases.

