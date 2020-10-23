BNSF to layoff over 100 Topeka employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - BNSF announced they will be laying-off over 100 employees at one of their Topeka locations.

According to a written statement sent to 13 NEWS, the layoff of 104 employees as their Topeka Locomotive Shop due to “lower freight volumes and a significant reduction in locomotives and railcars required.”

The layoffs will take place November 6th.

“We understand the significant impact this has on our employees, their families and the local community. We value our people, and these decisions are not made lightly,” said Amy Casas, Senior External Communications Director for BNSF Railway.

The company said they are working to connect those employees affected with resources and other job opportunities.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.