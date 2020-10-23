Advertisement

Baby found safe after being taken; Monroe, La. hospital releases statement

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Update: Authorities say the baby has been found safe. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, no charges have been filed as of Friday morning.

St. Francis Medical Center released the following statement Friday morning:

"On Thursday, October 22, a situation occurred that involved the abduction of a newborn. The infant has been found, unharmed, and has been returned to the hospital. In response to this incident, St. Francis Medical Center took immediate action and is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

"Appropriate security and safety measures were in place at the time of the incident.

“We believe that the safety and security of each patient is integral to the mission of our hospital. We are appreciative of the swift actions of our law enforcement and team members and will continue to pray for all involved in this family incident.”

Original Story:

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police say a missing child alert has been issued after a newborn baby was taken from a Monroe hospital.

According to Louisiana State Police, the baby was taken from St. Francis Medical Center just after 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2020. Subsequently, LSP issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born on Oct. 22 at 7:04 a.m., with a medical condition that will require treatment. He is a dark skin male baby with no hair, 19 ¾ inches long, and weighs eight pounds and eight ounces. According to police, the possible father, 35-year-old Travis Hargrove, left the hospital with the baby hidden in a black backpack. He was last seen walking south on Jackson Street, away from the hospital.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.

