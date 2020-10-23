AG says graphic warning for cigarette packages constitutional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt says graphic warnings on cigarette packages are constitutional.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says smoking is still the number one preventable killer in the U.S. He said the Food and Drug Administration may lawfully require cigarette packages to contain graphic warnings about the health hazards of tobacco use.

Schmidt said he joined attorneys general from 27 states and the District of Columbia in filing a brief last week supporting the requirement. He said in March, the FDA issued the requirements to increase public awareness of the serious health consequences of cigarette smoking. He said Philip Morris, Inc., sued the FDA in May to block the implementation of the rule, claiming the requirements violate the company’s First Amendment free speech rights.

“Kansas long has fought against deceptive marketing and sale of cigarettes to protect the health of our residents, in particular our youth,” Schmidt said. “We believe the government has a compelling interest and responsibility to effectively inform the public of the dangers of potential long-term and deadly health risks of using these products.”

According to Schmidt, over 400,000 Americans die from tobacco-related diseases annually, and over 40 million continue to smoke. He said Congress passed the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act in 2008, allowing the FDA to replace text-only surgeon general warnings with images showing the dangers of smoking. He said Philip Morris and other cigarette makers won an earlier lawsuit in 2013 to block the initial FDA plan.

Schmidt said in the new filing, the states urge the court to uphold the graphic images warnings, citing the government’s substantial interest in reinforcing consumers' understanding of the dangers of smoking tobacco.

According to Schmidt, in 1998, Kansas joined attorneys general across the nation in entering into a Master Settlement Agreement with the major tobacco manufacturers that imposes significant restrictions on their marketing practices and prohibits advertising aimed at youth. He said this includes banning the companies from advertising on TV shows, movies and other video content.

Schmidt said despite the ban, studies by Truth Initiative found a higher rate of tobacco imagery in the content of streamed videos that are popular with younger viewers. He said earlier in October, he joined 42 other state and territory attorneys general in sending letters to five guilds of the creative community, asking the streaming industry to limit tobacco imagery in their video content. He said the guilds' help is a critical part of an overall strategy to prevent the renormalization and glamorization of tobacco use as well as youth vaping.

A full copy of the brief can be found here.

