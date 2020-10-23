2nd Judicial District sees new chief judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jeff Elder has been named chief judge of the 2nd Judicial District.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed District Judge Jeff Elder to serve as chief judge of the 2nd Judicial District, his term will begin on Jan. 11 and will end on Dec. 31, 2021.

According to the Court, Elder succeeds Chief Judge Gary Nafziger, who will retire in January. It said Nafziger has served as chief judge since 2006.

The Court said the 2nd Judicial District is made up of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties.

“We appreciate that Judge Elder is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 2nd Judicial District,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court. “We look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

According to the Court, Elder became a judge in 2008.

“I am honored to be selected chief judge for the 2nd Judicial District, and I will do my best to carry out the duties of a chief judge as mandated by the Supreme Court,” Elder said.

The Court said Elder earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law. It said he served as a county attorney for Pottawatomie Co. from 1989 - 2001 and was in private practice before becoming a judge.

According to the Court, each of the state’s judicial districts has a chief judge that has general control over case assignments within the district, has general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court, on top of their judicial responsibilities.

