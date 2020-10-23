Advertisement

20th Judicial District has new chief judge

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Steve Johnson has been named the new chief judge of the 20th Judicial District.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed District Judge Steve Johnson as chief judge of the 20th Judicial District starting Jan. 11, and ending on Dec. 31, 2021.

The Court said Johnson succeeds Chief Judge Mike Keeley, who set his retirement for January. It said Keeley has served as chief judge since 2004.

According to the Court, the 20th Judicial District is made up of Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell and Stafford counties.

“We appreciate that Judge Johnson is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 20th Judicial District,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court. “We look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

The Court said Johnson was elected as a district judge in 2012.

“I have enjoyed the challenges of being a district judge the past eight years and look forward to the additional responsibilities as chief judge,” Johnson said. “I hope to continue the long tradition of the 20th Judicial District, alongside our other judges and dedicated employees, of providing those who come before us with the fairness and dignity they deserve.”

According to the Court, Johnson grew up in Gove County and graduated from Healy High Schol, Fort Hays State University and Washburn University School of Law. It said he was in private practice in Great Bend from 1985 to 2012.

The Court said each of the state’s judicial districts has a chief judge that has general control over case assignments within the district, has general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court on top of their judicial responsibilities.

