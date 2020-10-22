Advertisement

Wichita Best Western pays employees back wages after denying paid leave for COVID-19 quarantine

Best Western Plus
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita Best Western has been ordered to pay 13 employees back wages after denying them paid sick leave for required COVID-19 quarantines.

The U.S. Department of Labor says an investigation by its Wage and Hour Division regarding the Best Western Plus hotel in Wichita, has ordered the company to pay $5,693 in back wages for wrongly denying paid sick leave to 13 employees that were required to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Investigators said they found Best Western Plus Wichita violated the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) by denying the employees paid time away from work for which they were eligible. They said the employer agreed to future compliance with the FFCRA.

“The Families First Coronavirus Response Act qualifies employees for paid sick time to care for themselves and their families due to coronavirus-related reasons. This provision aids in limiting the spread of the coronavirus and protects employees and the public,” said Wage and Hour District Director Reed Trone, in Kansas City, Kansas. “Employers must take all the steps necessary to comply with the FFCRA and should review their obligations under this new law to avoid similar violations.”

WHD said it encourages employers and employees to call the division directly for clarification on requirements under the FFCRA and to use its educational online tools to avoid violations. It said it offers updated information on its website and through outreach efforts to make sure workers and employers have the information needed about the benefits and protections of the new law.

According to the WHD, the FFCRA helps residents fight workplace effects of COVID-19 by giving tax credits to businesses with less than 500 employees to provide them with paid leave for reasons related to the virus. It said to visit its “Quick Benefits Tips” for more information on how much leave workers may qualify to use, and the amounts employers must pay. It said the law enables employers to provide paid leave reimbursed by tax credits, while at the same time ensuring workers are not forced to choose between paychecks and public health measures needed to combat the virus.

WHD said it provides more information on common issues employers and employees face when responding to the effects of COVID-19 on wages and hours worked under the Fair Labor Standards Act and on job-protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

For more information on laws enforced by the WHD, call 866-4US-WAGE or click here.

