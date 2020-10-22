Wednesday’s Child - Brissa

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight, we meet 16-year old Brissa.

Brissa is charismatic and kind. She likes to stay active, doing activities such as running and exercising. Brissa also enjoys music and likes to sing and dance to her favorite songs.

In school, she’s drawn to math and how it helps her with money management. In her free time, Brissa likes to watch funny movies and videos.

Brissa wants to be a nurse and help people when she grows up. But until then, she needs the help of a forever family. She needs to be adopted by a loving family who can advocate for her and give her support.

Her case worker adds, “Brissa is funny, kind-hearted and eager to learn. She loves animals and likes to make strong connections with people in her life.”

If you’d like more information on Brissa, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

