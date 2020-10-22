Advertisement

Washington Co. nursing home sees positive case of COVID-19

(MGM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Linn Community Nursing Home has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a staff member.

The Linn Community Nursing Home said it received word of a positive test in a part-time staff member on Thursday. It said the employee had not worked in the five previous days but it is still following potential exposure guidelines and will be doing full testing on Friday and again the following Wednesday.

The home said it has stopped its indoor visits and added additional Phase 1 protocols.

Linn Community Nursing Home said it encourages family and friends of those in the home to reach out via any of its tech type communications. It said to just contact its life enhancement crew and it will help coordinate the meeting.

The nursing home also said pictures and notes can be sent to residents via email at resident@linncomm.org. It said to put in the resident’s name where it says resident in the email address. It said it ensures the email will get to the right resident.

