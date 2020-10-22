Washburn University to hold fall graduation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University graduates will have a chance to walk across the stage this fall.

Washburn University says it is still working on the details, but it will host an in-person graduation ceremony this fall where each graduate may invite two guests to join them.

According to the University, all ceremonies will be held in Lee Arena so that there is more room for social distancing.

WU said ceremonies will still be livestreamed for these unable to attend the in-person ceremonies.

Washburn said all who attend are required to RSVP in advance and register their attendance once they arrive at the ceremony, for both graduates and guests.

According to the school, all in attendance will be required to wear a mask or face covering and maintain social distancing while inside campus buildings.

WU said the ceremony schedule is as follows:

School of Business - Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

School of Nursing - Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m.

School of Applied Studies - Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m.

School of Law - Nov. 19, 7 p.m.

College of Arts and Sciences - Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m.

According to Washburn, the largest ceremony is expected to be the College of Arts and Sciences ceremony. It said others will be smaller, but limitations on guests will be based on the College.

