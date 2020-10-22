Advertisement

Visits with Santa go virtual this year

Calls cost $28 and last up to 10 minutes
The virtual meetings are an alternative to face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this year because of the pandemic.
The virtual meetings are an alternative to face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this year because of the pandemic.(Source: Chitchatwithsanta.com, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Santa Claus is making virtual visits ahead of Christmas.

The website – Chit-Chat with Santa! – allows families to schedule a call with the jolly old elf.

It’s an alternative to face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this year because of the pandemic.

After setting up an appointment, families join Santa online to share their holiday wishes and, of course, chit-chat with Santa.

The calls cost $28 and last up to 10 minutes.

Families can also enjoy “Story Time with Mrs. Claus” or chose a pre-recorded call for families on the go.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

National Politics

Trump ends '60 Minutes' interview

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Video shows President Donald Trump ending an interview with '60 Minutes.'

News

Kansas firefighters head to Colorado to assist with wildfires

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Firefighters from Kansas are headed west to assist with wildfires in Colorado.

News

Defendant to face all-day preliminary hearing in 2019 murder case

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
A Topeka man charged with murder in the shooting death of a teenager will face an all-day preliminary hearing in the case, according to Shawnee County District Court records on Thursday.

News

Gray Co. District Magistrate Judge sets retirement

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
District Magistrate Judge Joey Duncan has set his retirement.

Latest News

News

Washington Co. nursing home sees positive case of COVID-19

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Linn Community Nursing Home has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a staff member.

News

SCHD to host free flu vaccination clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department will host a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic for VFC eligible residents.

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

National

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former police officer in Floyd’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains.

News

Kansans may prefer Trump over Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent poll of 755 Kansas voters last week indicates Kansas voters prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden and Roger Marshall over Barbara Bollier.