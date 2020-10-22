Advertisement

USD 475 to hold emergency board meeting to discuss JCHS walkout

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Schools will be holding an emergency meeting on Friday, Oct. 23.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says in a Facebook post that it will be hosting an emergency meeting on Friday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m., which will not be livestreamed.

USD 475 said the public will be allowed to attend the meeting.

According to the district, the only item on the agenda is an Executive Session to discuss non-elected personnel issues, which will be closed to the public.

Rina Neal, USD 475 Board of Education President confirmed that in the meeting members will also discuss the investigation into the events leading to a Junction City High School walkout.

