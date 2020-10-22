Thursday night forecast: Rain ending tonight then colder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is rain ending tonight before turning cold again tomorrow. Tomorrow’s cold is going to be nothing compared to what it will be like early next week. We’re talking lows in the 20s (wind chills in the teens) and highs in the 30s!

Precipitation wise: Showers/storms are expected late today into tonight with another storm system affecting the region Sunday into early next week. There does remain some minor differences in the models on timing next week with models now extending the chance for precipitation into Tuesday (with one model mostly dry on Monday). Right now will keep the timing consistent from the past couple days on keeping Tuesday dry until there’s more consistency in the models. Of course uncertainty exists on how much snow will fall and since snow accumulation doesn’t start until Sunday night at the earliest, definitely don’t expect an initial forecast until Saturday at the earliest, likely Saturday night.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Scattered showers with isolated t-storms. Don’t expect a lot of heavy rain, many spots may be in the 0.05″-0.20″ of rainfall with only a few spots getting more. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds SW/N 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

With light winds and mostly clear skies temperatures Friday night may drop in the upper 20s-low 30s bringing the first freeze of the season hence a freeze watch in effect.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Scattered rain possibly mixing with snow mainly in north-central KS, no accumulation. Highs cooler and in the low-mid 40s. Winds NE/N 15-25 mph. Some models are indicating warmer temperatures but will hold off on the warmer bias and keep it cool because of the clouds, precipitation and the northerly wind.

As mentioned above lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s with precipitation to begin the week that will continue to get fine tuned in the coming days. A gradual warming trend is expected by Wednesday through Friday.

Taking Action:

Use caution with this morning’s fog. Storms will develop between 5-7pm, stay weather aware since storms may produce hail and stronger winds. While you can wear shorts/t-shirts today, it’s the exception for the week because we’re back to coats and bundling up tomorrow with even heavier coats by next week. The first freeze of the season is looking more likely Saturday morning with even colder temperatures (hard freeze) early next week. With snowfall accumulation starting Sunday night at the earliest that means there won’t be any official forecasts when it comes to snowfall totals until Saturday at the earliest.

