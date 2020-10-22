Students gather in support of suspended Wamego High School football coach

Advertisement

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of students gathered Wednesday morning at the Wamego School District office in protest of the suspension of head Wamego Football coach Weston Moody.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Moody and linebackers coach Jacob Lattimer were suspended following last Friday’s loss to Fort Scott.

Supporters in Red Raiders gear Wednesday held signs that said “We support Coach Moody” and “I want to play for Moody.”

In a statement from USD 320, superintendent Tim Winter wrote: “USD320 was aware a public gathering was planned for Wednesday morning.   We respect the rights of our students, parents, and community members to express their opinions and exercise their freedom of speech  To protect the privacy and rights of our employees, we will not comment on personnel matters.”

USD 320 did not provide a reason for the suspensions.

