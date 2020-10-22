Advertisement

Stormont Vail sees highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since beginning of pandemic

Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health saw 34 inpatients for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Stormont Vail Health says hospitals are seeing more hospitalizations due to a higher prevalence of COVID-19 infections in the state, pushing numbers up.

On Thursday, Stormont Vail said it had a high of 34 inpatients being treated for COVID-19, which is its highest level since the first patient with COVID-19 arrived in March. It said this shows there is a significant transmission of COVID-19 in the region.

While Stormont Vail said it is seeing a downturn in the number of patients that test positive for COVID-19, the percentage of positive patients still remains high. It said on Thursday, the percentage was at 7.8%. It said on Friday, Oct. 16, that percentage was at 12.3%.

According to the health network, having the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests drop is good, but the community percentage is still above 5%, indicating active community transmission.

Stormont Vail said higher testing positive rates are often followed by more hospitalizations as some patients get more ill with COVID-19 and need additional care.

Stormont Vail said it is asking residents to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding crowds.

