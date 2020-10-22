Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold second motorized posse informational meeting

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will hold a second informational meeting on its motorized posse.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says there will be a second informational meeting about his new search and rescue initiative including the development of a civilian motorized posse. He said the meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 5:30 p.m.

Hill said the location for the meeting is the parking lot at the Sunflower Soccer Association, 4829 NW 17th St.

According to Hill, interested residents that are at least 21 years old are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn about the posse and application process. He said there is no preregistration for the meeting.

Hill said residents unable to attend on Oct. 29 will be able to attend additional meetings that will be announced in the near future. He said for questions, call the Community Services Unit at 785-251-2444.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Manhattan Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Manhattan City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Data shows enthusiasm for early voting in Shawnee Co.

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Numbers out of the Shawnee Co. Election Office show there’s enthusiasm for early voting.

News

Auburn woman shares story of scam that claimed her Amazon account was hacked

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
An Auburn woman was recently scammed out of $4,000. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said it’s a scam they have seen a spike in following Amazon’s Prime Day.

Forecast

Thursday night forecast: Rain ending tonight then colder

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
80s today, 40s tomorrow

News

Shawnee Co. Commissioners briefed on COVID-19 data as county nears uncontrolled level

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 shows a jump of five points.

Latest News

News

Kansas firefighters head to Colorado to assist with wildfires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Firefighters from Kansas are headed west to assist with wildfires in Colorado.

News

Defendant to face all-day preliminary hearing in 2019 murder case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
A Topeka man charged with murder in the shooting death of a teenager will face an all-day preliminary hearing in the case, according to Shawnee County District Court records on Thursday.

News

Gray Co. District Magistrate Judge sets retirement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
District Magistrate Judge Joey Duncan has set his retirement.

News

Washington Co. nursing home sees positive case of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Linn Community Nursing Home has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a staff member.

News

SCHD to host free flu vaccination clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department will host a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic for VFC eligible residents.