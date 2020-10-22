Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold second motorized posse informational meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will hold a second informational meeting on its motorized posse.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says there will be a second informational meeting about his new search and rescue initiative including the development of a civilian motorized posse. He said the meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 5:30 p.m.

Hill said the location for the meeting is the parking lot at the Sunflower Soccer Association, 4829 NW 17th St.

According to Hill, interested residents that are at least 21 years old are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn about the posse and application process. He said there is no preregistration for the meeting.

Hill said residents unable to attend on Oct. 29 will be able to attend additional meetings that will be announced in the near future. He said for questions, call the Community Services Unit at 785-251-2444.

