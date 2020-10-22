Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds open interviews

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking Topekans to take the call.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it is holding open interviews for a Communications Specialist I/911 Dispatcher.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, interviews will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, from 4 - 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said starting pay for the position is $15.97 with overtime, health benefits, vision benefits, dental benefits, retirement benefits and paid holidays, vacation and sick leave.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all interviewees should sign in at 320 S Kansas Ave. at the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s main lobby. It said they should bring a photo ID and an updated resume with references.

