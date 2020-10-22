Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Community Transmission Scorecard on the rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 shows a jump of five points.

The Shawnee County Health Department released its Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 for Oct. 4 - Oct. 17 and the county is one point away from reentering the uncontrolled zone.

The scorecard shows the number of new cases during that week rose from 161 to 192, while the trend is also increasing.

According to the scorecard, Shawnee Co. is at 5.4% for percent of positive tests, higher than the previous 4.6%.

The only score that seemed to decrease on the scorecard was the new cases with no known source of infection. Previously this was at 72% but has decreased to 65.5%, which is still in the uncontrolled zone.

The hospital occupancy rate is also rising, the scorecard shows the previous score at 78.1% while the new score has risen to 80.3%

The scorecard also shows the public health system capacity stress is also still in the moderate zone.

The overall summary index score is at 16, five points higher than the previous 11, putting the county at risk of reentering the uncontrolled zone (17-24 points).

