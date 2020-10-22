Advertisement

Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Community Transmission Scorecard on the rise

The Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Community Transmission Scorecard shows the county is one point away from reentering the uncontrolled zone.
The Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Community Transmission Scorecard shows the county is one point away from reentering the uncontrolled zone.(SCHD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 shows a jump of five points.

The Shawnee County Health Department released its Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 for Oct. 4 - Oct. 17 and the county is one point away from reentering the uncontrolled zone.

The scorecard shows the number of new cases during that week rose from 161 to 192, while the trend is also increasing.

According to the scorecard, Shawnee Co. is at 5.4% for percent of positive tests, higher than the previous 4.6%.

The only score that seemed to decrease on the scorecard was the new cases with no known source of infection. Previously this was at 72% but has decreased to 65.5%, which is still in the uncontrolled zone.

The hospital occupancy rate is also rising, the scorecard shows the previous score at 78.1% while the new score has risen to 80.3%

The scorecard also shows the public health system capacity stress is also still in the moderate zone.

The overall summary index score is at 16, five points higher than the previous 11, putting the county at risk of reentering the uncontrolled zone (17-24 points).

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC head explains new COVID close contact qualifications

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|

Coronavirus

Pott. Co. breaks down blood donations during COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Residents can still safely give blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

What it’s like to lose sense of smell, taste due to COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Some of those suffering from that symptom say they can feel its effects even months after their original diagnosis.

Coronavirus

US regulators, experts take up thorny vaccine study issues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US regulators, experts take up thorny vaccine study issues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Coronavirus

Southwest to resume selling every seat on flights

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
In an earnings report released Thursday, Southwest cited findings by medical and aviation organizations as a reason for resuming normal sales.

Coronavirus

What it's like to lose smell due to COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While cough, shortness of breath and fever have characterized COVID-19, the CDC also lists "new loss of taste or smell" as one of the common symptoms, too.

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail sees highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since beginning of pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health saw 34 inpatients for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Carbondale boil water advisory lifted

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A boil water advisory for the City of Carbondale in Osage Co. has been lifted.

Coronavirus

Middle schooler threatened with arrest for missing less than 2 hours of virtual class

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KGO Staff
The school principal says the incident is the result of new California guidelines which require districts to keep a closer eye on student attendance.