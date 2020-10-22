Sen. Moran supports nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is voicing his support for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court justice hopeful, got favorable recommendations from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Throughout the Senate Judiciary hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett demonstrated an exemplary personal character, a deep and principled understanding of the Constitution and the law, and a strong commitment to being a judge and not a lawmaker," said Senator Moran. "During my meeting with her earlier this month, we spoke about her time as a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals and her experience as a professor at Notre Dame Law School. Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the most impressive nominee I have interviewed and considered during my time in the Senate, and I look forward to voting to support her confirmation to the United States Supreme Court.”

Currently, the Committee is in talks to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate.

