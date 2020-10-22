SCP&R to host pop up public engagement for Family Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is taking advantage of the last weekend of Recreation Youth Soccer.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says at the last weekend of Recreation Youth Soccer, the design team for the new Family Park will host a pop up public engagement event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, next to the soccer field at Betis Family Sports Complex at Lake Shawnee.

According to SCP&R, representatives of HTK Architects and Landworks Studios of Olathe will have posters of three design concepts for the park which will be developed in the 2200 block of SW Urish, next to the Midwest Health Aquatic Center and Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

SCP&R said residents at the park will be asked to comment on the concepts, choose their favorite amenities to have included in the park and choose their favorite overall concept. It said the team will take the results of a survey and comments from the pop up public engagements into consideration as they choose the final design concept to present County Commissioners in December.

