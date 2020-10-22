Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Seaman’s Reid Cowan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Seaman’s Reid Cowan.

Cowan starts at quarterback for the 6-1 Vikings.

He also plays basketball and golf while balancing a 3.9 GPA, and is involved in fishing club and SHARP.

Next, Cowan plans to study dentistry and attend Emporia State.

