Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Seaman’s Reid Cowan
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Seaman’s Reid Cowan.
Cowan starts at quarterback for the 6-1 Vikings.
He also plays basketball and golf while balancing a 3.9 GPA, and is involved in fishing club and SHARP.
Next, Cowan plans to study dentistry and attend Emporia State.
