SCHD to host free flu vaccination clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will host a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic for VFC eligible residents.

The Shawnee County Health Department said it will be hosting a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 4 - 6:30 p.m. at the SCHD building at 2600 SW East Circle Dr.

SCHD said the clinic is specifically for kids under 18 years old and younger who meet the criteria for eligibility in the Vaccines for Children program, outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It said individuals must meet at least one of the eligibility requirements listed below:

Medicaid eligible: A child who is eligible or enrolled in the Medicaid program

CHIP enrollees within a Medicaid expansion program: A child who is enrolled in a Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) that is part of an expanded Medicaid program

Uninsured: A child who has no health insurance coverage

American Indian or Alaska Native: As defined by the “Indian Health Care Improvement Act,” a child who is of American Indian or Alaska Native descent.

SCHD said children are required to be 6 months or older to get a flu vaccination.

According to the department, no appointment is necessary for the clinic and consent forms and Vaccine Information Statements are available in both English and Spanish on its website that can be printed and filled out before arriving. It said the forms will also be available on site.

SCHD said children are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and everyone that enters the building over the age of 2 must wear a mask. It said masks will be provided at the building entrance. It said to only bring those that need to receive a vaccine in order to help it limit the number of people in the facility at a time.

According to SCHD, the 2020 vaccine protects against four strains of the flu. It said the shot will cause antibodies to develop in the body after vaccination which provides protection against infection from the flu virus. It said during the previous flu season, the CDC estimates there were 38 million flu illnesses, 18 million flu-associated medical visits, 400,000 flu hospitalizations and 22,000 flu-related deaths.

SCHD said the CDC recommends everyone over 6 months old be vaccinated against the flu. It said this year, it will be most important to protect those at higher risk for complications. It said many are also at high risk for COVID-19. It said it is also important for caregivers and essential workers to protect themselves and those around them from the flu by getting the vaccine.

For more information on the flu vaccine, call 785-251-5700.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.