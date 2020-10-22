Advertisement

SCHD to host free flu vaccination clinic

(Kaylie Crowe)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will host a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic for VFC eligible residents.

The Shawnee County Health Department said it will be hosting a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 4 - 6:30 p.m. at the SCHD building at 2600 SW East Circle Dr.

SCHD said the clinic is specifically for kids under 18 years old and younger who meet the criteria for eligibility in the Vaccines for Children program, outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It said individuals must meet at least one of the eligibility requirements listed below:

  • Medicaid eligible: A child who is eligible or enrolled in the Medicaid program
  • CHIP enrollees within a Medicaid expansion program: A child who is enrolled in a Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) that is part of an expanded Medicaid program
  • Uninsured: A child who has no health insurance coverage
  • American Indian or Alaska Native: As defined by the “Indian Health Care Improvement Act,” a child who is of American Indian or Alaska Native descent.

SCHD said children are required to be 6 months or older to get a flu vaccination.

According to the department, no appointment is necessary for the clinic and consent forms and Vaccine Information Statements are available in both English and Spanish on its website that can be printed and filled out before arriving. It said the forms will also be available on site.

SCHD said children are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and everyone that enters the building over the age of 2 must wear a mask. It said masks will be provided at the building entrance. It said to only bring those that need to receive a vaccine in order to help it limit the number of people in the facility at a time.

According to SCHD, the 2020 vaccine protects against four strains of the flu. It said the shot will cause antibodies to develop in the body after vaccination which provides protection against infection from the flu virus. It said during the previous flu season, the CDC estimates there were 38 million flu illnesses, 18 million flu-associated medical visits, 400,000 flu hospitalizations and 22,000 flu-related deaths.

SCHD said the CDC recommends everyone over 6 months old be vaccinated against the flu. It said this year, it will be most important to protect those at higher risk for complications. It said many are also at high risk for COVID-19. It said it is also important for caregivers and essential workers to protect themselves and those around them from the flu by getting the vaccine.

For more information on the flu vaccine, call 785-251-5700.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas firefighters head to Colorado to assist with wildfires

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Firefighters from Kansas are headed west to assist with wildfires in Colorado.

News

Defendant to face all-day preliminary hearing in 2019 murder case

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
A Topeka man charged with murder in the shooting death of a teenager will face an all-day preliminary hearing in the case, according to Shawnee County District Court records on Thursday.

News

Gray Co. District Magistrate Judge sets retirement

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
District Magistrate Judge Joey Duncan has set his retirement.

News

Washington Co. nursing home sees positive case of COVID-19

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Linn Community Nursing Home has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a staff member.

Latest News

News

Kansans may prefer Trump over Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent poll of 755 Kansas voters last week indicates Kansas voters prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden and Roger Marshall over Barbara Bollier.

News

KDHE advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has sent out advisories regarding blue-green algae in Kansas lakes.

News

Man charged with escaping Leavenworth facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A man has been federally charged for trying to escape custody at a facility in Leavenworth.

News

Kansas City man indicted on drug, firearms charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City man has been indicted for charges relating to methamphetamine and firearms.

News

Lawrence moves into Green phase of Smart and Safe School Reopening guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Lawrence is now in the Green phase of its Smart and Safe School Reopening guidance.

News

CVS, Walgreens to provide seniors in care facilities COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Seniors in long-term care facilities will be among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.