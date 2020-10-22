Advertisement

SCHD changes COVID-19 drive through testing hours

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents will see new hours for the SCHD drive through COVID-19 testing clinic.

The Shawnee County Health Department says its drive-through testing clinic at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2801 SE Indiana Ave., will be under new hours of operation beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27. It said the new hours are as follows:

  • Tuesdays – 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Thursdays – 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

According to SCHD, appointments are required to get tested and can be made by calling 785-251-4949. It said supplies and appointment times are limited.

SCHD said the clinic is only available for residents of Shawnee Co. experiencing one or more symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 14 days, traveled to a place listed on the KDHE travel related quarantine guidelines or had close contact with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to SCHD, symptoms of COVID-19 are as follows:

  • fever of 100.4 F or higher
  • chills
  • rigors
  • myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
  • malaise
  • headache
  • sore throat
  • lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
  • new olfactory and taste disorders
  • diarrhea
  • congestion or runny nose
  • nausea or vomiting

