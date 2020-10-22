Advertisement

Pott. Co. breaks down blood donations during COVID-19

(KEVN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents can still safely give blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pottawatomie County Public Information Officer Crystal Malchose says it is still safe for residents to give blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malchose said according to the U.S. Surgeon General, “You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”

According to the PIO, blood donations are more important now than ever. She said there is a constant need for whole blood and platelet donations.

Malchose said blood donors that test positive or are considered close contact of a positive case are not able to donate during the quarantine period, which limits the amount of blood available for those that need it.

According to Malchose, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. She said plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for the virus antibodies may help those that currently have the virus in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

Malchose said those that have had COVID-19 in the past are strongly encouraged to donate blood.

According to the PIO, the Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. She said as hospitals resume procedures and patient treatments that were paused due to the pandemic, donors are urged to give now to ensure blood products are readily available for patients in need.

For more information on blood donation, click here.

