Plans progressing on new Casey’s store in downtown Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Plans are moving forward for a new Casey’s gas station and convenience store to be built on the south edge of downtown Manhattan, according to KMAN Radio.

It would be the first Casey’s to be built in Manhattan, according to the company’s website.

On Tuesday, the Manhattan City Commission vacated a utility easement as part of an effort to build a Casey’s store on the southeast corner of Third Street and Fort Riley Boulevard.

Manhattan City Engineer Brian Johnson said the business won’t be accessible from Fort Riley Blvd..

“There is an agreement in the works or an agreement that has been signed between Casey’s and that lot to the east for some sort of temporary access,” Johnson said. “That’s a private-party agreement between those two. The city isn’t privy to that information.”

At present, the closest Casey’s store to Manhattan is located at 329 Riley Av. in Ogden.

