New Mexico couple charged with conspiracy to distribute meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from New Mexico have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Amber Dawn Johnson, 26, of Hobbs, N.M., and Angel Estrada, 34, of Hobbs N.M., were both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to McAllister, the defendants are alleged to have transported 38 pounds of meth and 39 pounds of cocaine to Kansas.

McAllister said according to court records, on July 16, 2020, the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped two vehicles traveling together near milepost 102 in Chase Co. He said a trooper found the drugs in one of the cars.

McAllister said if convicted, the two could face no less than 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million on each count.

According to McAllister, the Kansas Highway Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting.

