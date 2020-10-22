Advertisement

Multiple agencies converge early Thursday on home in west Topeka

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies converged early Thursday on a house in the 3200 block of S.W. Munson. Officers at the scene declined to say why they were at the house, but did confirm that a blue Honda car that had been reported stolen was found in the home's driveway.
By Phil Anderson
Oct. 22, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on a home early Thursday in west Topeka, though officers at the scene declined to reveal the purpose of the response.

However, they did say that officers converged before 6 a.m. Thursday at a two-story home in the 3200 block of S.W. Munson.

During the investigation, officers discovered a blue Honda car that had been reported stolen in Topeka.

The car, which was parked in the driveway, had bullet holes in it, an officer told 13 NEWS. The car was towed from the scene around 7:30 a.m.

This story is developing. Check 13 NEWS for more information as it becomes available.

